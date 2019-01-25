If you've been eagerly waiting to kill zombies in PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update in beta to include the coolest additions you've seen in the game recently. As a part of PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 crossover, Tencent Games has introduced the much-awaited zombie mode, but the excitement is not limited to just that.

In what is seen as the coolest PUBG Mobile update so far, the 0.11.0 update beta uplifts the battle royale sensation to a whole new level. The zombie mode in PUBG Mobile is officially known as Sunset and it is available only in Erangel map. In addition to zombies, there will be bosses from Resident Evil 2 and killing them will fetch you in-game resources to help you survive till that "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" flashes on your screen.

This new Sunset mode should definitely be fun, and it's a sweet nostalgic moment for Resident Evil players who get to play the biggest crossover on mobile. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update comes only days after PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update hit mobile devices globally. While the recent update was not as exciting as one expected, the 0.11.0 update makes more than up for it.

While the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta is the defining factor of the update, there are so many exciting things in the update that'll keep you on the edge of your seats. The latest map to join the game, Vikendi now gets a moonlight mode, which is basically night mode but with better effects like northern lights.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update also adds Sanhok map to Arcade – Quick Match, Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music, push-to-talk chat in matches and Personal Spaces, where player information and connections are displayed and players can choose a player to stand side by side in your Space.

To make things interesting and challenging, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update also makes sure players are constantly on their feet. Currently, the first wave of blue zone comes with the least damage as the final radiation nets heavy damage to player's health. With the new update, PUBG Mobile has tweaked damage stacking outside the safe zone by inflicting more damage to players that are further away from the safe zone.

Finally, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update gets air raid adjustment in Sanhok and Vikendi where the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces.

With all the excitement around PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update and the new zombie mode, it's worth noting that the Sunset mode isn't permanent. As in the case of any collaboration event, PUBG Mobile X RE2's zombie mode is a limited period event and could end soon.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta?

PUBG Mobile players will soon receive the official update, but if you're eager to try your hands on the beta version of the game, it's quite simple to get it. Follow the steps below:

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta APK file must be downloaded first (on the same mobile as the game or on PC)

Go to the file location and tap on the APK file to install

Once the game is installed, launch the game and you'll see the version 0.11.0 on the launch screen

Everything else remains the same in the game, except for the new changes as mentioned above

Stay tuned for our review of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update if you're unsure of whether or not to install the beta update.