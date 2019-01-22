PUBG Mobile is the new sensation in the online gaming space and it has become a rage among all age groups and not just youngsters. The popular battle royale game has received a fair share of success on mobile, more than it has on PC, Xbox and PS4. Tencent Games has managed to keep its players hooked to the game by releasing updates frequently. PUBG Mobile recently received 0.10.5 update, but it hasn't managed to live up to the expectations to the extent where players are questioning what's next for the game?

One of the biggest changes players were expecting to see in PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update was the introduction of new zombie mode, but that never happened. In case you're disappointed with the game, there's no need to be. PUBG Mobile is constantly improving the game-play with new features, modes, maps and more, and here's what you can expect from the game in the future.

Zombie mode

PUBG Mobile players have been witnessing hints all around Erangel that clearly suggest zombies have been roaming the lands. Even though there hasn't been an encounter with the living dead creatures, the PUBG Mobile update 0.10.5 was supposed to make that happen. For those who are still waiting for zombies to attack them, PUBG Mobile confirmed the highly-anticipated zombie mode is coming out on January 25.

"In order to celebrate the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 coming out on January 25, we are celebrating now with Duos event! We look forward to the full release of the collaboration content later this month and can't wait to share more with you!" PUBG Mobile tweeted last week.

Vikendi stable map

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update might have added some new features, but it seems to haven't addressed lags and latency completely. Vikendi is still in beta stage, but it has been working well for a map in its current stage. The stable map will address any issues in the map that players have been experiencing. The rollout plans of Vikendi stable haven't been revealed yet, but players can expect that to happen soon.

Moonlight Mode in Vikendi

PUBG has shared a short teaser for Vikendi, showing players a glimpse of an upcoming night mode. According to reports, Vikendi's night mode is going to be called Moonlight Mode. The new mode is expected to arrive for PCs first and mobile users can expect it soon enough.

Moonlight Mode isn't like the night mode in Erangel, it will instead show 'aurora borealis' or Northern Lights that "significantly changes gameplay," said a Reddit user.

Footprints in snow

Finally, Vikendi players will give a trail of their footprints on snow, allowing enemies to track players. On the bright side, players will be able to use the footprints on snow to track enemies.

Are you excited about the new features coming to PUBG Mobile? Share with us what is your favourite feature.