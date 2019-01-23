One of many questions PUBG Mobile players have asked themselves is why can't they convert BP (Battle Points) coins for UC (Unknown Cash) and it seems like the makers of the popular battle royale game have finally heard your cries. Although it was a long shot, but rumours suggested that the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update would allow players to convert BP to UC, only to find out later that it was anything but a rumour.

If you're disappointed by this, it's worth pointing out that the rumour was not completely baseless. PUBG Mobile players might finally be able to convert their BP coins for UC currency that will allow them to purchase premium items, including outfits, skins for weapons, vehicles and chutes and more.

Currently, PUBG Mobile allows BP coins to be used to purchase items in the "Soldier's Crate." But it doesn't win any premium or rare outfits, which is exclusive to other crates like Classic, PUBG Premium and PUBG. UC currency to buy RP or outfits should be purchased with real currency. For instance, 60UC costs Rs 79, 325UC is priced at Rs 420, 1800UC can be bought for Rs 1,949 and such.

PUBG Mobile players earn BP coins in abundance, by completing various missions or even by simply logging in to the game daily. If what the PUBG Mobile YouTubers are suggesting is true, it won't be long before BP to UC conversion finally happens in the game.

But it's not as simple as it sounds. According to Mr. Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile is mulling introducing two new subscription plans for its players that will give them extra in-game benefits. PUBG Mobile Prime and PUBG Mobile Prime Plus subscriptions will allow players to convert 5000BP for 50UC, saving some real-world cash while purchasing cosmetic items.

The subscriptions, however, do not come free. PUBG Mobile Prime is expected to be priced at $0.99 (around Rs 70) per month, which will offer BP to UC conversion for a limited amount, 10UC per daily log in, RP points, crate coupons, Room card, 150UC and an ID card – which is something players would definitely love.

PUBG Mobile Prime Plus will be priced higher, at $9.99 (around Rs 700) per month, but there might be an introductory price of $4.99 (around Rs 355) per month. Under this subscription, players would get 20UC per daily log in, extra XP in each match, access to exclusive RP missions, rename card, room card, coupon scraps and 300UC.

PUBG Mobile subscription plans won't likely affect the free gameplay option, which has lured millions. The subscriptions will add an extra source of income to the developers, which failed to beat Fortnite and Knives Out in terms of raking in revenue through the game in 2018. But the bigger question is how well these subscription plans will pan out, even though they offer a decent deal compared to its current monetisation plan.