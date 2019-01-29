PUBG Mobile is currently the hottest topic in India – be it record-breaking downloads, new in-game features, ban notices in educational institutes or even PM Narendra Modi addressing the game at the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0. You can love the game or hate it all the same, but you definitely cannot ignore PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile's most recent update 0.10.5 did not meet the high expectations of players who thought the much-awaited zombie mode would finally arrive. But where there's hope, there's a way. All those hopeful players expecting to see the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile can finally rest as PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update is just around the corner.

We downloaded PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update in its beta form (you can read all about it here) and checked out the much-talked-about zombie mode. The Resident Evil 2 x PUBG Mobile crossover is probably one of the best things that happened to PUBG players around the world. PUBG Mobile's zombie mode is challenging and demands your best gameplay.

Being a limited period event, we did not have many chances to play the game, but the games we played did give us a sense of what's coming and it is reason enough to be excited. Since not everyone is a fan of sideloading an APK to try out the beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update, the biggest question is when the zombie mode update will finally arrive on all devices.

The fact that Tencent Games is widely testing PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update, it's only a matter of time before the zombie mode starts to roll out globally. But PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming said the global release of the latest PUBG Mobile update should take place before February 10.

If true, PUBG Mobile players are in for a major treat as developers make up for the 0.10.5 disappointment. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update changelog isn't limited to zombie mode, which is only a part of what's going to be the coolest update ever.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta changelog revealed the game will bring the following changes as well:

Sanhok available in Arcade – Quick Match

Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music added to the platform

Moonlight weather in Vikendi map

Players will incur more damage depending on how far they are from the safe zone

Air raid adjustment in Sanhok and Vikendi maps

Added Personal Spaces

Push-to-talk chat during matches

How excited are you about the upcoming PUBG Mobile update?