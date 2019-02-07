PUBG Mobile is balancing the scales between being the hot favourite of millions of players globally and a controversial topic in India. It's hard to decide which side the scales are weighing heavily, but any information about an upcoming update to PUBG Mobile spikes interest among players. One such update has been PUBG Mobile version 0.11.0, which will add the much-awaited zombie mode in the game.

PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 collaboration was confirmed a while back, but players didn't see any further development. PUBG Mobile players' excitement touched the skies when a beta version of 0.11.0 update was rolled out and some players had the chance to test out the special event mode featuring zombies in the battle royale game.

We managed to get the beta update through APK and played the much-talked-about zombie mode. By the end of the first game, we were thoroughly impressed by how PUBG and Resident Evil 2 collaboration came to fruition. This is by far the best crossover event PUBG Mobile players will experience, which is evidently anticipated more than other updates.

While PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta is not everyone's cup of tea (talk about side loading an APK file and playing a half-baked version), a stable rollout is something everyone is eagerly waiting. PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming had suggested the update to arrive before February 10, so keep a lookout.

Tencent Games hasn't confirmed when exactly the new update with zombie mode will arrive in the game, but there have been teasers hinting at an imminent arrival. After two weeks, PUBG Mobile shared a fresh teaser - first to clearly show how the zombie mode will actually appear - to build necessary hype ahead of the rollout.

PUBG Mobile has only been sharing mysterious teasers but since the latest one comes with more clarity, it's fair to assume the official rollout of 0.11.0 update is just around the corner. PUBG Mobile also mentions "Only the strong will survive" while tagging @RE_Games with hashtag #PUBGMRE2. PUBG is on point with the tweet as we had mentioned in our review of the zombie mode that it is "scary, challenging" and "doesn't give time to strategise" like in the normal matches.

PUBG Mobile's zombie mode also gets some new weapons, like the cool flamethrower to burn the zombies to ashes, Mini gun OP, and a knife to kill the living dead creatures in close range. But it's worth pointing out that zombie mode, like any other crossover event, is only for a limited period. So play it while you have a chance as it can be taken away soon.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update won't just bring zombie mode. There are other changes expected in the new update, which include:

Sanhok available in Arcade – Quick Match

Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music added to the platform

Moonlight weather in Vikendi map

Players will incur more damage depending on how far they are from the safe zone

Air raid adjustment in Sanhok and Vikendi maps

Added Personal Spaces

Push-to-talk chat during matches

Trouble in paradise

PUBG Mobile ban in India is a hot topic, and recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mother's concern over the popular battle Royale game's influence on her kid. Since many efforts to ban PUBG in India have hit a dead-end, the 11-year-old kid decided to take the matters in his own hands and penned a four-page strong-worded letter seeking a ban on PUBG Mobile.

In the letter, the boy has appealed to the ministers of respective departments to ban PUBG Mobile linking the game to immoral conducts such as violence, murder, aggression, addiction to gaming, looting and cyberbullying.

Recently, Jammu & Kashmir Students body and medical doctors association urged the governor to enforce a ban on the popular game, while Gujarat became the first state to ban the game across all primary schools. PUBG Mobile has also been banned in a few academic institutions, including Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). And it is being done so with good intent as medical experts have linked the game to mental imbalance.

Which side of the world are you? Do you wish to see PUBG Mobile get banned or you cannot wait for the zombie mode like millions out there? Share your thoughts with us.