A man from Odisha has walked 1350 km to meet his Prime Minister and remind him of an election promise made long ago, but clearly forgotten.30-year-old Muktikant, an idol maker by profession has walked all the way from Rourkela to meet Narendra Modi.

He began his journey from Rourkela with the national flag in hand, walking by foot so as to draw attention to his village where people are still waiting for better medical and infrastructure facilities.

Muktikant said that in 2015, Narendra Modi visited Odisha and promised to upgrade the Ispat General Hospital to a super speciality hospital. It was part of the several promises made by the then-PM candidate of the BJP, as part of the election campaigns in the state. Modi also promised to complete the construction of the Brahmani bridge, but it has been four years and the promises have remained empty words.

In an interview with ANI, Muktikant said that the lack of access to good facilities to a large number of citizens in India forced him to embark on the journey to grab the attention of the Prime Minister.

He said, "Ispat General Hospital is the lifeline of Rourkela, and it is in such a bad shape that people die there every day. I am hopeful that even though the PM did not fulfil his promise in the last four years, he is going to do something in this year."

Muktikant also revealed from where he draws the inspiration to take on such battles. He said, "Carrying the flag inspires me, that's why I carried it throughout my journey."

Even though he fainted on the Agra Highway and had to be admitted to a hospital, Muktikant's spirit remains undaunted, and he is hopeful of meeting Prime Minister and requesting him to fulfil the promises he made.

[With inputs from ANI]