Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas appearing together for a baseball game in Los Angeles has sparked the speculations that they might be dating and now sources have confirmed that the reports are true.

According to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old actress is indeed dating the 25-year-old singer. "They are dating and it's brand new. It's a good match and they are both interested in each other," a source told the entertainment portal.

Speculations about the two dating were doing the rounds after Priyanka and Nick appeared for the baseball game and later when they spent the Memorial Day weekend together.

Priyanka and Nick also attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert on May 25 at the Hollywood Bowl near Los Angeles. A photo is also doing the rounds on the internet that shows the Quantico actress in the arms of the Jealous singer surrounded by their friends on a boat.

"They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA," an eyewitness told the portal when the couple attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert.

"The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending," the eyewitness added.

They attended the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday and looked happy together, another source said. "They weren't trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy," the source added.

The rumours of Priyanka and Nick have been doing the rounds ever since they walked the Met Gala last year. The former Miss World had also hinted about it when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show two weeks earlier.

Kimmel asked Priyanka about the possibility of her dating Nick and that left her blushing.

She then told the host, "Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like, 'Yeah, OK, let's go together.' It ended up working out."