Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked dating rumours when they walked together on the red carpet at the Met Gala last year. Apart from Priyanka's trench coat gown, her public appearance with the American singer-turned-actor made fans wonder if she had finally found the love of her life.

And recently, the Quantico star was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas at the LA Dodger Stadium during a baseball game.

The video that has surfaced on the internet shows Priyanka and Nick passing through one of the seat rows while being guided by a stadium staff. While Priyanka was seen wearing a red dress having white dots on it, Nick was seen in a black leather jacket and hoodie.

Last year, Priyanka was asked about her relationship with the singer on the Jimmy Kimmel Live. She had said that since they both were wearing Ralph Lauren creations, they decided to walk the red carpet together.

"Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So, he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like yeah, OK, let's go together. It ended up working out," Priyanka had said.

Earlier, Nick Jonas had also spoken about his relationship with Priyanka and how they met through a mutual friend. He quoted as saying that he was dying to visit India as he had heard a lot of the country from his new friend Priyanka Chopra.

"We met through a mutual friend who she did [the television series] Quantico with, this guy Graham, and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the Met gala with Ralph Lauren. And as strange as it sounds, but we couldn't have planned it. We just had a great time. She is a lovely person and I'm dying now to go to India," Nick had said.

He added, "I have never been [to India]. But I am dying to go and I have heard from Priyanka, my new friend, a lot about it. Just given me a lot of names of places to go if I go there."

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Priyanka will be reuniting with her Mujhe Shaadi Karogi co-star Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat, which is slated for release on Eid next year.