Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela was a super hit at the box office. The film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was appreciated by critics and the audience as well. The actors' chemistry had created magic on screen and soon the couple was fans' favourite.

However, Deepika was not the first choice of Bhansali for the lead role. The filmmaker had initially planned to cast Priyanka Chopra in the lead role but later replaced her, according to Pinkvilla.

The daily quoting journalist Bharathi Pradhan's book, Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse, reported that after Kareena Kapoor Khan opted out of Ram Leela, Priyanka agreed to play the role of the female lead in the film but the director chose to replace her with Deepika in the last minute.

Bhansali productions' former CEO Sandeep Singh was quoted by the daily as saying, "It was her desire to work with Bhansali and I believe that to this day, no film has fully tapped her talent. Anyway, shooting started with Deepika. PC was understandably no longer on talking terms with us."

However, Priyanka played the lead role in Mary Kom, which was produced by Bhansali, and even did a special dance number Ram Chaahe Leela for the film. In fact, the Ram Chaahe Leela song is still said to be one of her best item songs.

At that time Bhansali had said, "When creative people get together, it's important they realise that what they're creating is more important than you or me. Then came Mary Kom and I realised that this was a film she should do and must do but (given the strained circumstances) whether she would or not. But she also understood that this was a separate film, an independent idea, not linked with the other film. She doesn't let go of opportunities."

Currently, Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film with Salman Khan - Bharat. The actress will be reuniting with Salman after God Tussi Great Ho, which was released in 2008.