If you thought Eid 2018 will be memorable courtesy Race 3, the makers of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat are planning on making Eid 2019 a grand affair. After it was reported that the Salman and Priyanka are reuniting after years for Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, Mumbai Mirror reports that the director has roped in Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani for a crucial role in the movie.

According to the publication, the actress has been roped into the movie to portray the role of a trapeze artiste in a circus set in the 1960s. The circus segment from the movie is director Zafar's ode to his Bollywood idol Raj Kapoor's movie Mera Naam Joker, adds the report.

"The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the '60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fit the bill perfectly," says Zafar.

Disha will learn the rope acts for the movie. She has been trained in martial arts and is taking lessons in swordfighting for C Sunder's historical, Sangamithra, the report shares.

"I'm excited to be a part of Bharat, it's like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir and I can't wait for the journey to begin. I am a big fan of Ali Abbas sir's work," says Disha.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama, An Ode To My Father and will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

According to a release shared earlier, Bharat will journey through India and Khan's character from 1947 to 2000. Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019. The filming is schedule to begin in July.

Director Zafar is on a hat-trick with Bharat. His previous movies, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbuster hits at the box office.