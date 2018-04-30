Disha Patani was recently spotted hand in hand with Tiger Shroff's mother in public that further fueled up the rumors of the two stars dating each other.

Tiger and Disha recently enjoyed a lunch together along with his mother Ayesha Shroff at a restaurant in Bandra. The Baaghi actress and Ayesha were spotted coming out of the eatery all smiles, holding each other's hands.

The bonding between Ayesha and Disha made fans believe that the latter has been officially accepted as Tiger's lady love. These photos have also rubbished the rumors of Ayesha being miffed with Disha for being "too controlling" of Tiger's life.

It was reported some time ago that Ayesha was upset with Disha for being too possessive of him, and dictating his life. As reported earlier, Disha had issued a diktat to Tiger that he wouldn't talk to his female co-actresses outside the sets, and had restricted him from liking any other actress' pictures on social media.

It was also reported that Tiger's mother was upset as she had felt that the actor had distanced himself from her due to Disha, with whom he reportedly had plans to move in together.

Nonetheless, these latest pictures of Disha and Ayesha bonding like best friends have proved all the previous rumors to be false, and fans have started to say that Disha has officially become Tiger's girlfriend.

Awww.. so sweet ?? Disha Patani spends time with Tiger’s fam... just look at the bond between her and Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff!! They were clicked leaving a restaurant in Bandra today ❤️❤️@iTIGERSHROFF @AyeshaShroff@anasingh @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/8L2TbCMp88 — TIGER SHROFF Planet™ (@TIGERSPLANET) April 29, 2018

The two stars are often spotted together, and their off-screen chemistry is as good as their onscreen camaraderie. However, Tiger and Disha have never admitted to being in a relationship. They have been making headlines for their rumored affair, but there has not been any official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Disha and her rumored beau were last seen together in the movie Baaghi 2 that became a big box office hit. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore net at the Indian box office and is Tiger's highest grossing movie ever.