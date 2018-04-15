Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were last seen together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and their chemistry was liked by the audience. Now, rumors are doing the rounds that the pair might come back in Bharat.

Kareena has reportedly been roped in as the female lead of Bharat. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman and Bebo had earlier worked in films like Bodyguard, Kyon Ki and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna.

While latest buzz suggests Kareena is the female lead in Bharat, there were other reports that named other actresses for the role. Names of Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, and even Katrina Kaif had come up in the past as probable leading lady of Salman's upcoming film.

To be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will reportedly present the superstar in a very different kind of role. He is likely to have a number of different appearances in the movie that will trace the life of a man over 70 years.

The director had said that Salman will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film. "It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It's too early to talk about it," Ali had told PTI. Bharat is reportedly based on a Korean film titled An Ode To My Father.

"Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman's character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character's transition; reflect on his life and times," Ali had told Mumbai Mirror once.

While Salman will next be seen in Race 3, Kareena's forthcoming film is Veere Di Wedding. The action thriller will be released on Eid this year, and the latter will hit the screens around June.