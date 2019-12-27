Sai Dharam Tej's Prathi Roju Pandage continued to storm the USA box office in the second week. It made a better and bigger collection than new release Mathu Vadalara in the country on its second Thursday.

Prathi Roju Pandage made decent collection at the USA box office till Wednesday and became the highest-grossing film for Sai Dharam Tej in the country. But the movie is clashing with Raj Tarun's Iddari Lokam Okate and Mathu Vadalara, which has the support of SS Rajamouli in its promotion. Some people in the T-Town felt that its dream run would be halted in the ticket counters across the country.

But the Sai Dharam Tej starrer is undeterred by the new release and made bigger collection than those films. Prathi Roju Pandage has collected $31,587 at the USA box office on its second Thursday. Its total collection has reached $467,450, which is the highest number for a film featuring the young mega family hero.

Tollywood trade expert Jeevi tweeted, "#PratiRojuPandaage collects a decent $31,587 from 56 locations on 26 December in USA. Total gross is $467,450. All set to cross half a million dollar mark on Friday and is going to be a profitable venture for the USA distributor despite slump market and mixed reviews! ."

Mathu Vadalara first day collection

On the other hand, Mathu Vadalara has also got decent opening Wednesday. It made a good collection in a limited number of screens at the USA box office on Thursday. Jeevi tweeted "#MathuVadalara which is mostly released in Desi theatres due to unavoidability of multiplex chains has collected $11,506 from 18 locations. The total gross is $25,626. It will be good if the distributor manages to get screens from multiplex chains this weekend!"

Prathi Roju Pandage – highest-grossing film for SDT

However, Prathi Roju Pandage has collected Rs 40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week. This family entertainer film has become the highest grossing movie for Sai Dharam Tej. Today he tweeted, Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, Thank you everyone for your unconditional love & affection towards me, I'm definitely gonna come down to your home and meet you all soon #PratiRojuPandaage."