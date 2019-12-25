Director GR Krishna's Telugu movie Iddari Lokam Okate starring Raj Tarun, Shalini Pandey, Master Bharath and Nassar, has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Iddari Lokam Okate is a romance drama and director GR Krishna has written the story, screenplay and dialogues in the movie, which has been produced by Dil Raju and his brother Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.06 hours.

Iddari Lokam Okate story: The movie is about Varsha (Shalini Pandey) and Mahi (Raj Tharun), who are born on the same day and at the same time, at the same hospital, because of an accident. A series of coincidences bring two star-crossed lovers together, but fate pulls them apart until they encounter each other again in Hyderabad.

Performances: Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey have delivered decent performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of Iddari Lokam Okate. Nassar, Master Bharath and other supporting artistes have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Iddari Lokam Okate has good production values and beautiful locales and picturisation, melodious songs and background score and emotionally-charged dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Iddari Lokam Okate movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's tweet review.