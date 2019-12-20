Director Maruthi Dasari's Telugu movie Prati Roju Pandage (PRP/Prathiroju Pandaage) starring Sai Dharam Tej, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Prati Roju Pandage is a romantic comedy drama film and director Maruthi Dasari has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Bunny Vas under UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.26 hours.

Prati Roju Pandage story: This family drama is the story of a grandson, Sai Tej, who tries to unite his family to make his grandfather Satyaraj`s last ailing days happy and blissful. The film revolves around the old man`s last wishes and the realisation that life is meant to be celebrated.

Performances: Sai Dharam Tej has delivered a brilliant performance and his chemistry with Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh is the highlight of Prati Roju Pandage. Vijayakumar, Naresh, Prabha, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Hari Teja, Satyam Rajesh, Bharath Reddy, Praveen, Suhas and Mahesh Achanta have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Prati Roju Pandage movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's tweet reviews.

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#PratiRojuPandaage Average First half reports from US premiere shows #PratirojuPandaage 2nd half flop to below average Overall below average movie A centers lo kuda sarriga chudaruemo

Rajesh Manne @rajeshmanne1

1st Half Waiting For 2nd Half #PratiRojuPandage

@TheBestTweet07

#PratiRojuPandage is a half baked attempt. The story point is small. Huge lag in the 2nd half. Tej is the only saving grace. This entertainer hardly entertains you. #PratiRojuPandaageReview #PratiRojuPandaage #SaiDharamTej

P A S U P U L E T I ️ @rambabuhere

#PratirojuPandaage First HaLf 4/5 Second Half 3.5 / 5 #PratirojuPandaage @IamSaiDharamTej