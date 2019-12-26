Sai Dharam Tej's Prathi Roju Pandage (Prati Roju Pandaage/PRP) has shown decent growth in its collection at the worldwide box office on Wednesday and recovered 100 percent of its distributors' investments in six days.

Despite clashing with Balakrishna's Ruler, Prathi Roju Pandage opened to a good response and collected Rs 19.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie went on to top the business chart, beating its competitor - Ruler - with a big margin in the global market.

Prathi Roju Pandage witnessed a drop in its collection on Monday, but the recovery of its investments crossed 70 percent in four days. The movie showed decent jump in its collections on Tuesday due to strong night shows owing to the X-mas holiday on Wednesday. As predicted by the trade experts, the film showed further growth in its business on its sixth day.

As per the reports, Prathi Roju Pandage has collected a total of Rs 33.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days and earned a share of Rs 18.43 crore to its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 18 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has not only returned them 100 percent of their investments in six days but has also got some profits.

With another weekend and big New Year holiday, Prathi Roju Pandage is set to emerge as a super hit at the worldwide box office. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#PratiRojuPandaage Posts Excellent Numbers on X'Mas with an outright Dominance. All Set to cross Break-even Mark with 1st Week figures alone. Super Hit!."

Prathi Roju Pandage is set to become the career-best film for Sai Dharam Tej and Maruthi in Nizam. Jeevi tweeted, "#PratiRojuPandaage Nizam day 6 (Christmas) share is ₹ 1.15 crores. Total nizam share so far is ₹ 6.52 cr. (1.25+1.2+1.35+0.76+0.82+1.15) This film is all set to become career best for both @IamSaiDharamTej and @DirectorMaruthi "

Here are its area-wise earnings of Prathi Roju Pandage and its theatrical rights' prices. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the figures are in rupees and crore.