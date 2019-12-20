Mammootty's Mamangam has concluded the first week at the worldwide box office with good collection. The buzz on social media is that its business has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark in eight days in the global market.

Having opened to superb response, the M Padmakumar-directed period movie made decent response in its opening weekend. Producer Venu Kunnappilly, who has shelled out Rs 50 crore on its production, claimed on his Facebook page that Mamangam collected Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office in four days. But trade experts dubbed it as inflated numbers and it has not grossed not even half of it.

The Mammootty starrer witnessed a huge drop on Monday and its business continued to collapse on the following days. Venu Kunnappilly stated Mamangam has set a new record, by completing 30,000 shows in seven days, but he is yet reveal its first week collection. But the buzz in the trade circle is that its eight-day collection is yet to cross Rs 30 crore gross mark in the worldwide box office.

However, Mammootty's fans claim that Mamangam has crossed Rs 30 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in its eight-day-extended first week. Junaid (@Junaid43487775) tweeted, "#MamangamRunningSuccessfully @mammukka's Historical Drama #Mamangam Heading towards #HistoricalHit As Per Trade sources the Film Entered 100 Cr club within 8 Days by considering it's Per #Bizz With XMas Vacations started, Film expected to Become #IH in 2019 itself"

Mamangam would clash with some big-ticket movies like Dabangg 3 in its second week, which will have Christmas celebrations. The people in the film industry feared that this clash would lead to huge deductions in its show and screen count, but the movie has managed to hold most of the cinema halls strong. The movie will have more than 515 shows in 150 theatres across Kerala.

Mamangam is a period action film, which is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century in the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya, in the Malabar region. The movie has been written by Sajeev Pillai and directed by M Padmakumar and produced by Kavya Film Company. Mammootty, Achuthan, Unni Mukundan and Prachi Tehlan have played the lead roles in the film.