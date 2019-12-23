Sai Dharam Tej's Prathi Roju Pandage (Prati Roju Pandaage) has made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and emerged as the winner of 2019's Christmas, beating Balakrishna's Ruler.

The promos of Prathi Roju Pandage had grabbed many eyeballs and raised a lot of curiosity about the movie, before its release. But many in the film industry were sceptic about its opening and collection in the opening weekend as it clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler at the worldwide box office.

Prathi Roju Pandage started on a good note and collected Rs 7.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and it led the race at the business, beating Ruler, which raked in Rs 6.80 crore in the global market on its opening day. The movie received a good talk from the filmgoers and word of mouth helped it remain rock-steady at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday.

Prathi Roju Pandage collected Rs 23 crore net gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. As you are reading this article, it has already crossed Rs 25 crore mark on Monday. SKN tweeted, "Crossing 25cr mark today Supreme @IamSaiDharamTej @DirectorMaruthi's #PratiRojuPandaage is Unstoppable at B.O, Going Super Strong wth 23cr+ Worldwide gross in 3 Days Celebrations all over Andhra & Telangana ▶️ https://youtu.be/PcJcuOm-tR4 Enjoy the Fun wth family & friends."

Prathi Roju Pandage has earned Rs 10.71 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 18 crore on its global theatrical rights. Here are its area-wise earnings and the rights' prices. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual numbers. All the figures are in rupees and crore.