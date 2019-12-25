Director Ritesh Rana's Telugu movie Mathu Vadalara starring Sri Simha, Naresh Agastya, Athulya Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Brahmaji, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Mathu Vadalara is a crime comedy thriller film and debutant director Ritesh Rana has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Chiranjeevi and Hemalatha under banners Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.11 hours.

Mathu Vadalara movie story: Babu is a delivery boy living with his friends Yesu and Abhi. Due to his meager salary, he decides to quit, but then Yesu gives him an idea. The idea, however, soon spirals out of control and Babu finds himself deep in trouble. Will he survive the circumstances of his own actions?

Analysis: Mathu Vadalara is an edge-of-seat neo-noir film and debutant Ritesh Rana has come up with a brilliant screenplay, which holds the suspense element until the end of the movie. The first half has a wafer-thin story and slow narration. But the interval is interesting. The second half is good, say the audience.

Performances: Sri Simha, Naresh Agastya and Athulya Chandra have tried their best to do justice to their roles and their performances are the highlights of Mathu Vadalara. Vennela Kishore, Satya, Brahmaji and others have done their best and they are also among the assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Mathu Vadalara has decent production values and picturisation, background score and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Mathu Vadalara movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's tweet reviews

Pradeep @trulypradeep

Choosing a thriller as their debut is a challenge for any actor or technician! @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7 excelled in their roles...The ultimate Brothers' duo rocked all the way and came here to stay for LONGGG. Simha's screen presence & Bhairi's RR #MathuVadalara. .@RiteshRana's writing & execution, DOP, editing, everyone did their best to bring the BEST. And the best part of the film is, the director never missed the comic side with Satya's role. Enjoyed a lot! And, to @MythriOfficial for encouraging the talent & content. #MathuVadalara

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

#MathuVadalara is a well made psychedelic thriller with nice humour. A new age film that's dealt well by debutant director Ritesh Rana. Satya steals the show with humour. Sri Simha and Naresh Agasthya are good. Terrific music and sound effects. A different film that clicks!

Sandeep Athreya @SandeepSpeakz

Halfway through #MathuVadalara. @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 arrived! Impressive debut. Simha's acting and Kaala Bhairava's music r flawless. @RiteshRana delivers an edge-of-seat neo noir film. Double Putrotsaham @mmkeeravaani sir. Congrats to whole team @MythriOfficial #MathuVadalara is one of the best films of 2019. It keeps us guessing till the end n holds the suspense well.@RiteshRana reminds us of Gasper Noe & his Enter The Void. Recalls Hitchcock, the master of suspense! Must Watch! @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 proved their mettle #MathuVadalara: Besides offering an intriguing thriller with intense performances,the film serves good dose of humour. It has several lighter vein moments.Thanks to #Satya & @vennelakishore. Screenplay is brilliant. Dialogues r spot on.Good direction by @RiteshRana. Go for it

Praveen V @iamjust_praveen

#MathuVadalara just MUST WATCH FILM Perfect Direction by #RiteshRana @kaalabhairava7 kothaga music tho pichi ekinchadu @simhakoduri2302 performance kekaa... Satya comedy ki dop screenplay Atlast serial concept ayithe masth vundhi @MythriOfficial

Shobu Yarlagadda @Shobu_

#MathuVadalara is trippy & full on fun film! Congratulations @RiteshRana on a fantastic debut! @simhakoduri2302 #NareshAgastya #SatyaAkkala #AthulyaChandra are superb in their roles! @kaalabhairava7's music, camera work, editing bring in freshness! Great holiday watch!

Kiran Kumar @Kiranballapalli

Just watched #MathuVadalara. Sure shot hit @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 arrived! Impressive debut. Simha's acting and Kaala Bhairava's music r flawless. @RiteshRana delivers an edge-of-seat thriller.Congrats to #CherryGaru & whole team @MythriOfficial @ClapEntrtmnt

SS @PuppalaSrisai

#MathuVadalara #MathuVadalaraOnDec25th Premier Show Completed Super 1st half Too Good 2nd half Hittu Bomma. Congrats Director Ritesh Rana @MythriOfficial @kaalabhairava7

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: #MathuVadalara first half runs on a wafer-thin point which starts slow but gets interesting towards the interval. Comedy by Satya

FDFS Review @ReviewFdfs