Coronavirus not sparing celebrities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in half an hour-long speech addressing the Indian citizens, precautioned about coronavirus and requested them not to cause panic. He requested every Indian to maintain a Janta Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. At 5 pm he requested them (the citizens) all to go to their balcony and clap for five minutes as a gesture of gratitude towards those doctors, medical staff, delivery persons, and others who risked their lives to serve us. 

Various Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, applauded the Prime Minister for his decision and requested their followers to do the same. In a surprising turn of events, the list of celebrities included Shabana Azmi who usually seems to differ with the decision made by the central government under the reign of Narendra Modi.

However, when a Twitter user mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to express his gratitude towards the medical staff, Shabana Azmi pointed out that this was no non-sense rather it was a masterstroke movement to unite Indians. In her series of tweets, she also shared various news articles which were based on this particular effort of the Prime Minister. 

Celebrities react to PM Modi's speech

Take a look at what all the other celebrities have said:

Celebrities such as Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja didn't share their opinion however, they retweeted the tweets of the Prime Minister which were shared from his social media account. From the tweets of music composer Vishal Dadlani, it seemed as if he wasn't completely pleased with the idea. 

Coronavirus imact on Bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic has led various biggies of Bollywood to take measures to control the spreading of the deadly virus. Producer Karan Johar halted all administrative and production work at Dharma Production, Shabana Azmi chose to remain in self-isolation post her return from Budapest, Zoya Akhtar and team cancelled their plans to shoot the second season of Made In Heaven, which was supposed to be held in Europe, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal cancelled their destination wedding, and Amitabh Bachchan also cancelled his plans to meet his fans outside his residence. 

Various Bollywood films which were expected to release in March have postponed their release dates to avoid facing any further loss due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium which is a sequel to his hit film Hindi Medium suffered at the box office. 