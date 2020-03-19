Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in half an hour-long speech addressing the Indian citizens, precautioned about coronavirus and requested them not to cause panic. He requested every Indian to maintain a Janta Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. At 5 pm he requested them (the citizens) all to go to their balcony and clap for five minutes as a gesture of gratitude towards those doctors, medical staff, delivery persons, and others who risked their lives to serve us.

Various Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, applauded the Prime Minister for his decision and requested their followers to do the same. In a surprising turn of events, the list of celebrities included Shabana Azmi who usually seems to differ with the decision made by the central government under the reign of Narendra Modi.

However, when a Twitter user mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to express his gratitude towards the medical staff, Shabana Azmi pointed out that this was no non-sense rather it was a masterstroke movement to unite Indians. In her series of tweets, she also shared various news articles which were based on this particular effort of the Prime Minister.

Celebrities react to PM Modi's speech

Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolarion till 30th March — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020

Take a look at what all the other celebrities have said:

I think the message in the @narendramodi speech was clear. This is a challenging time and the only way to overcome this is through personal responsibility and self discipline. Also the idea of #jantacurfew seems to be preparation for what the next couple of weeks could look like. — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 19, 2020

Call for ‘Janta Curfew’ given by PM @narendramodi Ji is the need of the hour. On 22 March, avoid venturing out of your homes & urge others also to observe restrain. Collective resolve of 130 cr. Indians will help our Nation emerge stronger from this situation. #IndiaFightsCorona — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 19, 2020

It’s a common enemy, that the whole world is facing. There’s a huge message here.

It gives one perspective. #Corona — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) March 19, 2020

Encouraging, logical & practical speech from our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Let us all join hands with him in this fight against #COVID-19. Stay home, & stay safe. ??? pic.twitter.com/hdF2N5y6wm — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 19, 2020

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।??? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Fellow Indians, Namaskar ? A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe ?@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020

A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind ? pic.twitter.com/VeQyZaGcBh — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 19, 2020

Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020

Janta Curfew: Social distancing. Staying apart to put things together . #Jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/qwfvH2to44 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 19, 2020

Celebrities such as Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja didn't share their opinion however, they retweeted the tweets of the Prime Minister which were shared from his social media account. From the tweets of music composer Vishal Dadlani, it seemed as if he wasn't completely pleased with the idea.

Coronavirus imact on Bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic has led various biggies of Bollywood to take measures to control the spreading of the deadly virus. Producer Karan Johar halted all administrative and production work at Dharma Production, Shabana Azmi chose to remain in self-isolation post her return from Budapest, Zoya Akhtar and team cancelled their plans to shoot the second season of Made In Heaven, which was supposed to be held in Europe, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal cancelled their destination wedding, and Amitabh Bachchan also cancelled his plans to meet his fans outside his residence.

Various Bollywood films which were expected to release in March have postponed their release dates to avoid facing any further loss due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium which is a sequel to his hit film Hindi Medium suffered at the box office.