Covid-19 has hit Bollywood celebs hard. Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were all set to take nuptial vows this year. Their wedding destination has been in the news for the longest time. But looking at the current scenario and COVID-19 pandemic, the Dhawans have cancelled the wedding until further notice. They are now seeking a refund from the JW Marriott at Khao Lak, Thailand.

With so much commotion and confusion and owing to circumstances, both the families of Natasha and Varun had zeroed in Thailand as their destination for the wedding in November 2020. The booking was already done, and the lovely couple were prepping up for the same.

As per sources, "The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in JW Marriott at Khao Lak, Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favor of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the Shaadi to November and have regressed to their original choice of destination Thailand."

And now, due to the COVID-19 scare across the world, the Thailand wedding has now been postponed.

We hope they get the refund back and we will have to wait for Natasha to come home as Varun ki Dulhania.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan's is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 which will be hitting the theatres this Diwali. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan.