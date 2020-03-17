The recent corona virus scare has led Bollywood director Karan Johar to suspend all administrative and production work at Dharma Productions. Touted to be one of the biggest producers of the Hindi Film Industry, his step might influence other directors to do the same.

In a statement released on social media, Karan Johar on social media, the director advised everyone to stay safe healthy and sanitised. "All of us at @dharmamovies @dharma2pointo @dharmaticent wish for the well being of the members of our work family and every citizen of the world ...we pray that the world can overcome this situation as soon as possible! God speed to everyone and stay safe and sanitised!," he captioned on Instagram while sharing the announcement.

Official statement by Karan Johar

"In view of the epidemic spread by the COVID -19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience. We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We'll see you at the movies soon."

Dharma Productions was involved in a series of projects including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Vicky Kaushal starrer Takht, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Shakun Batra starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday in prominent roles.

Not just Dharma 2.0 which produces ad films have been put on halt until further notice. It seems even the popular show Koffee With Karan, where Dharma Production plays a major role in bringing in all the popular celebrities, maybe put on hold due to the coronavirus scare.