The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus as a pandemic and almost the whole country is on shut down. From the stock market to B-Town, all the sectors have been affected. Cinema halls have been shut and shooting of almost all the films have been cancelled.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for movies such as Sooryavanshi, 83 and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar but the release date and trailer date. Amidst CONVID-19, stars having trying most of the break they have got from the work. Be it spending time with the loved ones or pursuing any hobby, celebrities have been actively posting about their leisure time on social media.

It's a sad time for fitness freaks as the gyms are also closed. But amidst this, Katrina Kaif has come up with an excellent solution to workout at home. Tigress Katrina Kaif along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a workout regime videos which can be easily followed at home. She wrote,

"#WorkoutatHome

Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can

1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps

6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok"

Check out the videos!

Katrina Kaif has been often seen working out vigorously at the gym. She is one of those actresses who ardently follow her workout regime and make sure to lead a healthy life. De Dana Dan fame also shared pictures with her girl gang urging the fans to be safe and sound. Posing with her sister Isabelle Kaif, fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala and friend Karishma Kohli she wrote, "..... hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... exercise and meditation help your body's immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy ."

The 36-year-old will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be released under the banner of Dharma Productions. Fans would also be able to witness the recreation of the iconic song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" originally from the movie Mohra (1994). The song starring Raveena Tandon with her ex-beau Akshay Kumar was a massive hit.