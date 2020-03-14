For various reasons, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi became one of the most awaited films of 2020. For the first time in India, the Khiladi of Bollywood, Singham and Simmba will be seen together in one frame, thereby creating a cop universe in the Rohit Shetty styled genre. Sooryavanshi has been scripted in a manner to bring together two of the popular action-star of the Hindi film industry (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn) who are known for their high-profile stunts.

In the trailer of the film, Akshay Kumar's character referred to Simmba, the cop played by Ranveer Singh, as the 'kaminey'. However, he does not make the same kind of reference while announcing the arrival of Singham played by Ajay Devgn, thereby comically branding Simmba the cop as the 'kaminey'.

During the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, a light-hearted moment got slightly disturbed when Ranveer Singh was suddenly called 'kaminey' by one of the persons from the media fraternity. From what it seems, what was originally meant to be a light-hearted joke turned out to be an insult.

"Ranveer ji aap bhi maante hain aapke fraternity main sabse kaminey aap hain. Trailer main aisai hain toh," (Ranveer, do you agree that you are the biggest 'kaminey' in the film fraternity. That's what it says in the trailer," asked the reporter.

"Yeh saawal, direct...direct insult," said Ranveer, hinting that he was slightly offended by the question which was asked on his face.

"Main nehi sun raha, (Im' not going to listen to this," he almost walked away from the platform when Akshay Kumar came to defend him.

"Ek fraternity ki baat hain, yeh film ki baat hain. yeh aapka bahut galat hain aapne jo sawaal pucha. Yeh main kahunga ki aapne bahut galat hisab se sawaal kiya hain. Film ke andar dialogue hain, naki fraternity ka dialogue hain. Main aapse darkhast karunga ki aisa na puche,"(There's fraternity and then there's film. You asked a really wrong question. You framed your question in the wrong manner. This is a dialogue from the film, this isn't a dialogue from the film fraternity. I would request you not to ask such questions.)," said Akshay Kumar who was also present at the event.

Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh is one of the Hindi films which shifted its release date due to the coronavirus scare that has posed as an international threat.