In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood producer Twinkle Khanna was seen hiding her face with a sheet when she came face-to-face with paparazzi in Mumbai. This isn't one of her usual behaviours. Usually, on Sundays, she is seen in the company of her husband and children where they are clicked by paparazzi. But this time she really made enough effort to make sure that no one gets a glimpse of her face.

Twinkle Khanna hid her face in the sheet and walked towards her car. From the short video that has gone viral on social media Twinkle Khanna can be seen in what appears to be a kimono. It could be that she was hiding a look of a brand, or she was plain and simple having fun with the paparazzi by not giving them a glimpse of her face. Some netizens felt that this might be one of her ways to prevent herself from getting affected by the coronavirus. The producer has not made any such revelation on her social media platforms, hence we can't be sure if this was just one of her mischievous acts to keep the shutterbugs away, or if this was truly one of her measures to make sure she doesn't get infected.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna last produced the film Pad Man starring husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actress had said during one of the press interactions that as a producer she would never make a biopic on her superstar father Rajesh Khanna or Akshay Kumar, as those films would probably lack layers.

Akshay Kumar will be collaborating for the first time with director Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi, where he will be sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, the two famous police officers in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.