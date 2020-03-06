In January Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior became the first hit of 2020. The film was applauded for its usage of special effects however it was also criticised by a certain section of people for wrongly portraying the Muslims are dark creatures of the night.

What added more fuel to the fight was Saif Ali Khan's interview with Anupama Chopra, post the release of the film, where was had made several comments which were contrary to the ones who made during the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that is, before the release of the film.

"For some reason, I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it," Saif had said during the interview, post the release of the film.

While explaining why Bollywood is investing in films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif had accepted that 'this is what runs' and therefore an idea 'that has caught on'. "I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn't make mass kind of films like that.

Films that would rather say 'hey this is what history is' rather than mould it to certain kind of belief. But people say that is what runs and that's what's given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it's more than just action movie. There's an idea there that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea," he added in the same interview.

There were lingering rumours that Kajol and Ajay Devgn were miffed with Saif Ali Khan for his comments, which went against the ideology of the film. However, at the launch of Sooryavanshi, when Ajay Devgn was asked if he was angry at Saif, the actor sarcastically replied," Oh yes, I went to his house, I beat him black and blue, he is unable to walk right now...from where do you guys get such news?"

Well, looks like as is well between the two actors.