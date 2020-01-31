The last few years seems to have begun on grand note for Saif Ali Khan. After the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif's adult-child role in Jawaani Jaaneman is being loved by one and all. The film which released today, has Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in lead roles. While Saif's role is being lauded, Alaya F has been deemed as a big competition to the other young debutants in the last 2-3 years.

Let's take a look at the critics' review and rating of the film

Bollywoodbubble went with 3 stars out of 5: Nitin Kakkar the maker of 'Filmistaan' did his best to try his hands with a completely new space and he has clearly managed to hit the right chord with this film. His format of storytelling looks convincing. The screenplay is very crisp and to the point, it will not give you a second to dose off.

Gulfnews went with 3.5 stars out of 5: The movie cruises along smoothly during the witty encounters, but hits a rough note when it goes down the emotionally-charged route. But that shouldn't be a deal breaker. The collective performances in this film are superlative; and just like Jazz, it's unthreatening and entertaining.

Filmcompanion wrote: This film, by no stretch of the imagination, is bad in the conventional sense. It's lazy. It doesn't make you groan, it just doesn't make you laugh. It is full of promise, but such a fragile, experimental promise that it cracks easily under the weight of a script that wasn't given enough time to brew.

TOI went with 3.5 stars out of 5: The film is highly entertaining in the first half when the narrative is light and breezy. The pace drops in the second half as it meanders towards predictable and slightly preachy parts. But in the end, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' comes out a winner with its non-judgmental approach and a contemporary story that showcases complex human relationships with all its quirks, firmly in place.

Bollywoodlife went with 3 out of 5 stars: Jawaani Jaaneman gets most things in its second half, doing just about enough for you to walk away feeling good about the film. The climax, in particular, spins a refreshing twist on an age-old trope in romantic Bollywood films, leaving you in smiles at the outcome.

Anupama Chopra of Film Companion wrote: Jawaani Jaaneman doesn't become more than the sum of its parts. I'm a big admirer of Nitin's first film Filmistaan, in which he combined humor, pathos and depth with a skillful lightness. I wish Jawaani Jaaneman had delivered more.