Saif Ali Khan is all set for the release of his next 'Jawani Janeman', opposite Tabu and newbie Alaya Furniturewala. The trailer of Jawani Janeman released a week ago and became a hit in no time. The Kaalakandi actor is on a promotional spree these days.

Saif recently revealed that Sara Ali Khan was the first choice for 'Jawani Janeman' instead of Alaya F, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter in the film. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif said, "What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn't have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armour and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don't do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you."

He added, "I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that". Saif also revealed that he did not personally want to work with Sara. "I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also," he said.

Alaya F, who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Jawani Janeman', is 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' actress Pooja Bedi's daughter from her ex-husband.

'Jawani Janeman' is slated for release on February 7. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F, the film also stars Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra and Kubra Sait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's home production Pooja Entertainment.