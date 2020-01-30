What happens when an adult refuses to act like an adult and is thrown in front of a teenage girl to accept as his daughter? The comedy-of-errors, Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala seems ready to create many new box-office records.

The film, which is slated to release on January 31, 2020, recently had a special screening. Saif Ali Khan came hand-in-hand with Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F came solo while her mother Pooja Bedi came with her future father, Maneck Contractor.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and wrote: Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___ can't believe it's her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy.

He also wrote: Congratulations!!! @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai a film that you guys should be proud of - wishing #JAWANIJANEMAN super success at the box office

Genelia wrote: #JawaaniJaaneman is that film that makes you soooo happy.. Was just what I needed.. Congratulations @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai on such a well made film .. Saif was Brilliant and @AlayaF___ just outstanding .. Loved it ❤️

Pooja Bedi wrote: So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent

Alaya F's grandfather, Kabir Bedi was also in attendance at the special screening, who had come to the event with his wife. Earlier, there were talks of Sara playing Saif's daughter in the film. Talking about the same, Saif said, "Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn't have any other movie. Being a knight in shining armour and a good daddy, I asked her if she would like to do Jawaani Jaaneman. She was like, 'Yes.' And then Kedarnath came on track and Simmba fell into place. Then I said, 'Sara don't do this film. This was a back up for you. You should be doing films with Varun Dhawan and Ravneer Singh. So she said okay, thank you, I would like to do that. It gets complicated with family also. In the sense that it has to be something that she really wants to do."