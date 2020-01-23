For anyone who hasn't been living under a rock, it is a well-known fact that Kareena Kapoor is Saif Ali Khan's second wife and he shares Ibrahim and Sara with his ex-wife and veteran actress Amrita Singh. The two parted ways after over a decade of their marriage in 2004. But does Saif regret splitting with his first wife?

The actor had just crossed his teens when he tied the knot with already an establish actress Amrita. But today as he looks back at the time, he wishes if the situation could have differed from what is today.

"It's the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can't be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so many changes," Saif explained in a recent interview.

Moreover, he added that the whole process is a strange thing and that the ones going through it do feel bad and it's really hard to imagine. However, if there start to develop some hostility between a couple who is living together, it's better to part ways as it then affects their children.

Saif also stressed on the point that a warm environment is the right of each child and added, "I don't think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy."

The actor, in the interview, also said that for some having both their parents together is a good thing but for others, it mightn't be the same. "Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids," he expressed.

In the interview, he also spoke at length about the time he and Sara were to collaborate for his upcoming release 'Jawani Janeman' but "he didn't wanted to work" with his daughter and ultimately she too commenced shooting for her debut 'Kedarnath'.

"What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn't have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armour and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don't do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you," he recalled.

He added, "I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that". Saif also revealed that he did not personally want to work with Sara. "I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also," he said.

Now, he will be seen opposite Alaya F who is making her Bollywood debut. She is 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' actress Pooja Bedi's daughter with her ex-husband.

'Jawani Janeman' is slated for release on February 7. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya, the film also stars Farida Jalal, Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra and Kubra Sait. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's home production Pooja Entertainment.