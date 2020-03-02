The highly awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi is out. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The trailer is action-packed, giving us the perfect Rohit Shetty feel. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai this afternoon where the actors along with the captain of the ship Rohit Shetty.

At the trailer launch Akshay, Katrina, and Ranveer were at their humorous best pulling each other's leg and answering media questions. As the film is centered around cops, Anti-terrorist squad and terrorists creating unrest in India one is aware of the situation in Delhi. At the press conference, Rohit shared his opinion about the ongoing violence in the country. While Katrina thanked the makers for being part of the film and last but not the least Ranveer apologized for entering late for the Press con.

About Sooryavanshi trailer

With a dash of humor and a strong message, the four-minute-fifteen-second long trailer has guns blazing, cars blowing up, amusing dialogues and everything that is needed to make the film blockbuster. The highlight, is the three heroes from the cop universe Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi engaging in a hilarious banter right before they are about to go out and kill some bad guys.

The trailer of Sooryavanshi begins with Ajay Devgn narrating various terrorist attacks in the city of Mumbai. Soon enters the newest member of Shetty's cop universe, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, essayed by Akshay Kumar. His power-packed dialogues are whistle worthy.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Sooryavanshi's wife while Ajay Devgn (Bajirao Singham in Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba ) have cameos in the film. and Jackie Shroff is the antagonist. Overall the trailer is an out and out entertainment. the slogan 'Ar Rahi hai police' makes us beam with pride, power, and security!

Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots

This is a serious issue and we should keep quiet.there are officials there and they are taking care of it. Let the government do its job. Here we are sitting in Mumbai and talking about it, this makes no sense. We should keep quiet. I can give my viewpoints but this will lead to further chaos. The ground reality there is quite different in Delhi, I can say a lot of things but I don't want to. Let the issue subside and then I will speak.

Ranveer fanboying Akshay Kumar

While shooting for Simmba, I was spellbound by Ajay Devgn sir's presence. I saw him shooting for an important sequence and then after he gave the shot I saw the monitor and saw myself in the same frame that was the most memorable moment for me When I was young, I saw Akshay Kumar on screen and now I am sharing screen space with him.

On Ranveer getting late

In a video shared on Instagram by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, shows Ranveer getting late and apologizing to the cast of Sooryavanshi.

In the video we see, Ranveer arrives 40 minutes late and rushes to hug Rohit. Akshay, Katrina, and Ajay's sarcastic applaud puts Ranveer to shame and Ranveer immediately apologizes and does sit-ups. Akshay jokingly tells Simmba actor, "Yeh karne se kuch nahi hoga (You will not be forgiven just by doing this)!" Ranveer then touches their feet and apologies again.

Akshay takes a sly dig of his seniority and says that Ranveer is the only junior actor who has kept all of the senior actors waiting for 40 minutes. Ranveer in his defense said that he was coming from very far, but Akshay refused to listen to his excuse. Furthermore, Ranveer balmed metro construction for his late arrival to which Ajay asks Ranveer why only he was affected by it, and not the rest of them. Ranveer then jokingly quizzed Akshay about his helicopter but gets shut down by the latter.

For the unversed, Ajay and Ranveer will be seen in special appearances in Sooryavanshi, as their iconic characters, Inspector Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The three officers join forces to combat terrorism in Mumbai. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the theatres on March 24. The film was supposed to hit the screens in EID 2020 but to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe the makers preponed the release of the film