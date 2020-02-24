The wait is over Rohit Shetty's most anticipated film Sooryavanshi gets a release date. The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi have announced that the film will release on March 24 along with the video.

Sharing the video, producer Karan Johar, wrote on Twitter, "Who better than the indomitable trio of the Rohit Shetty Universe to announce that Mumbai theatres will now be open 24x7.... from March 24, 2020 with #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch ... see you at the theatres... night or day!"

The video clip opens with Ranveer Singh who is fast asleep is jolted out as the kids gather around him with a placard which read: 'March 24'. A startled Ranveer says it is okay with him and they should ask 'Singham sir'. The next shot shows kids standing next to Ajay Devgn, who is seated on a chair. He tells them that he too is okay with it (the placard saying March 24) and that they should talk to Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar doing a handstand walk. As kids run to him, he smiles and says 'Okay'.

We then see kids and their parents inside a cinema hall, as the voice of a child says, "From March 24, all theatres in Mumbai will turn 24x7. So, you can watch your favorite movies at any time of the day. What's more, March 25 is the festival of Gudi Padwa and hence a holiday. Team Sooryavanshi is releasing the film on the evening of March 24."

Well, this is indeed great news for the fans as after Singham, Singham Returns And Simmba. Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. The film was announced in theatres right after Ranveer Singh's Simmba was played in cinema halls. Since then this cop drama is highly anticipated and after the release date coming in, we can't contain our excitement.

Rohit at an interview spoke about his excitement and expectations that he has with the film

Rohit Shetty on Sooryavasnshi

I think what we are happy about is the expectation of what people will come to the theatre. Many times, people try to cash on the brand. Sooryavanshi or for any other films for that matter... We never tried to cash on the brand.

We have worked really hard When people will come with the expectation that Sooryavanshi will be larger than life, there will be action and chemistry between these guys... Everything is there in the film. I am pretty confident about that. Whether they like the film or not, it is a different story. If you are coming in with the family with a tub of popcorn (expecting) action and all the stuff you want from Sooryavanshi, then that is there in the film.

In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest. The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, and Sikander Kher.

