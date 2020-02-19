As Sooryavanshi gets ready to hit theatres in March, the cast in the movie have been adding to the suspense around the film by sharing on-set glimpses and snippets. The latest was Akshay Kumar's post which is getting a lot of love on social media.

The actor provided fans with insight into his shooting experience with Katrina Kaif on the action film. He attempted to describe it in a single picture.

Summing up Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's working relationship

Akshay Kumar posted a click on Tuesday, February 18 on his social media, where Akshay Kumar is hugging the actress. The actor captioned the picture with, "If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS."

On seeing the pic, Katrina was overwhelmed by the actor's gesture, in return she commented, "Akshayyyyyyy" followed by a heart emoji.

All the talk on Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi has been in the news for a while now, as another classic Rohit Shetty film. What the audience is looking forward to is seeing the two actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leading roles, it's safe to the two can pull off action better than most in Bollywood.

Ever since the leaked Na Ja song from the sets surfaced online, the hype around the movie has increased. The massive interest in the film also stems from the fact that Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be making an appearance in the film as part of Shetty's cop universe.

Sooryavanshi's trailer is expected to be out on March 2nd. This will not be the first time Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are working together, the duo has done numerous films such as Singh is King, Tees Maar Khan, Namastey London, and Welcome to name a few. It sets a high bar for what fans should expect this time around from the two.