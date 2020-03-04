Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are two actors who are as much relevant and popular now as they were back in the 90s. The action stars, who ruled the decade with their action avatars, continue to amaze us with their new avatars.

Both the actors have transformed themselves into versatile performers and have been churning out hits-after-hits with their out-of-the-box, unconventional roles. Apart from winning several prestigious and high honours from the country, both the actors have a massive fan following.

Kajol – Ajay Devgn

Kajol has re-defined and brought a massive change in the way love and romance was portrayed onscreen. With her hard-hitting act and magnetic persona, the actress continues to dominate hearts all across the country.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's name always comes up every time we talk of power-couples of the industry. Apart from owning several huge houses in and around Mumbai, the couple also has a large collection of uber-expensive automobiles like Maserati, Quattroporte, Toyota Celica, BMW Z4, Ferrari, Audi Q7.

The duo also receives a hefty sum from a number of brand endorsements and events. While the net worth of Kajol is estimated at Rs. 200 crores, Ajay Devgn's net worth is nearly $120 crores, as per a report in Republic world.

Twinkle Khanna – Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna may not have had a bright and successful career in the industry but the diva has totally transformed herself in the last few years. A philanthropist, columnist, author, speaker; Twinkle has successfully donned several hats and how!

Twinkle and Akshay continue to churn out relationship goals for all of us, every day. While Twinkle never misses a chance to take a jibe at the actor, their adorable social media PDA speaks volumes of their chemistry. The duo owns a lavish house in Mumbai and has several properties around the world.

Akshay Kumar's approximate net worth is around Rs 1870 crore (USD 250 million to USD 275 million) whereas wife Twinkle's net worth is around USD 47 million, as per a report in Republic world.