There isn't a second thought that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adorable and popular couples in the B-Town. The two are poles apart yet have been happily married for the last 20 years. And whenever they are together, they never to fail to entertain us with their witty banter. But the thing that Kajol likes the most about Ajay are his one-liners that often end up breaking everyone into laughter.

It's a known fact that it is Kajol whose the most talkative one while Ajay believes in the wisdom of silence. They first met each other on the sets of Hulchul (1995) but their experience was anything but favourable. But the some years later, the two started seeing each other and eventually got married. And even after so many years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have managed to keep the spark alive between them.

Revealing about what how she met Ajay and what she likes the most about him, Kajol told Deccan Chronicle, "I met my father-in-law 25 years ago while shooting for Karan Arjun. He had come to meet Jackie Shroff, so we took a break from shooting for two hours. We were sitting together on the set and papaji would make us laugh by cracking jokes. I hadn't met Ajay, till then."

She continued, "Ajay doesn't like cracking jokes as such but his one-liners are mind-blowing. He has a great sense of humour and delivers his lines with a straight face."

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had revealed what he dislikes about his wife Kajol. He said that Kajol's habit of excessive talking irritates him but he misses it also when she does not talk much.

"She talks too much on the set. Whenever you tell her to concentrate, she'd probably be doing something else. I do keep complaining about her talking too much but when she's quiet I keep asking her what's wrong. So I don't want to change anything," the Tanhaji actor told Filmfare.

Ajay and Kajol shared screen space after 11 years in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They had last worked together in U Me aur Hum (2008).