Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn said he was associated with director SS Rajamouli for a few projects before RRR movie. Many filmgoers are surprised and wondering what the previous collaborations were.

Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play an important role in RRR, which marks his debut in southern film industry. The B-Town star joined SS Rajamouli on its sets of the film. The makers tweeted the duo greeting each other and wrote, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir! #AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR." (sic)

Hours later, Ajay Devgn responded to their tweet and expressed the same excitement to work with them. He also surprised many by saying that RRR movie is not his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The Tanhaji star wrote, "My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We've collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure."

Yes! What he said is right! Ajay Devgn gave his voiceover for Makkhi, the Hindi version of SS Rajamoul's Eega, which was released on October 12, 2012. His 2012 release Son of Sardaar was the remake of SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna. These are the two projects for which they collaborated.

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular actors and has a decent fan following down south. He is fresh from the success of Tanhaji, which has now doubled the curiosity about RRR movie. His fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of his role and also hear the update on its release date.

Here is how some fans responded to Ajay Devgn's tweet

Pranav Kumar @Pranav2719

You are my favourite actor of the Bollywood , because I learn many moral from your film sir . I thik this movie will be also like that, And congratulations for success of tanhaji , your one of the most fabulous and inspirational movie of all time.

praveen pareek @praveenpareek

What a perfect combination from the 2 legends.. Perfection will be @ very best. @ssrajamouli : Sir You have already changed the definition of cinema after Bahubali. Best wishes... @ajaydevgn Looking forward fr the sensational evolution soon. Expectation is too high.. :)

️ अमित विश्वकर्मा @iAmitVishwkarma