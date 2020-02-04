The fourth movie in the Dhoom franchise is set to grace our screens soon, according to reports. Several names have been speculated to be included in the star cast of the film.

After Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar's name has come up to star in the movie as an antagonist in Dhoom 4.

However, International Business Times has learned through reliable sources that it is not Akshay Kumar but Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen in the role of a villain in Dhoom 4, while Ranveer Singh will be playing a cop.

Nothing has yet been finalized by the actor.

Shah Rukh on the work front

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra. He will play a pivotal part in Alia and Ranbir's life and taking the narrative of the film forward.

We are eagerly waiting for the official announcement by the makers.