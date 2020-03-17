Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were much in love ever since they met on the sets of their film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. With time the love blossomed and Deepika was head over heels in love with Ranbir as she also got a tattoo done with his initials 'RK' on the back of her neck.

Everything seemed perfect and fans of both these stars felt that the couple would soon tie the knot but nothing as dreamt ever happened and Ranbir-Deepika parted ways. According to several reports, it was Katrina's entry in Ranbir's life that he got smitten by her beauty and was attracted to her.

'I have hardly met her'

During the shooting of Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Ranbir and Katrina came close. Today, Ranbir is dating Alia and Katrina is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal while Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh.

But the story took us back in time when we came across an old interview of Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor where she revealed about her equation with Ranbir's ex Deepika Padukone. When Neetu was asked about the lady her son was dating back then she in an interview with TOI said, Ranbir is dating her so, as of now, they are together; she is there in his life. Deepika is a nice girl, but I don't know her that well, I have hardly met her. As long as he is happy, I'm fine. I can only give my opinion to Ranbir and Riddhima... it is their life.

It is a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor has always been a Mumma's boy. So if you wish to spend the rest of your life with the Kapoor lad, you first need to share a great bond with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor. And this quote of Neetu clearly revealed that Deepika was not amongst the favourite of the Kapoors. There were several reports that also said that Ranbir's parents were not in favour of their son dating Deepika

Well, the bygones are bygones, today Ranbir and Deepika share a cordial friendship as they have worked together in films even after parting ways. In fact, Neetu and Rishi both were in all praises of Deepika for her magnificent performance in 'Padmaavat'.