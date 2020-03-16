Governments and organisations across the world have been trying to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. The WHO has been particularly proactive in championing action in various countries and spreading awareness about the disease.

The WHO has been running the #SafeHands challenge to battle the virus and assert the importance of washing one's hands during this time of crisis. To effectively propagate this challenge, the Director-General of the WHO has nominated some big names around the world to help. Among them are our very own Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

The WHO has been going hard and fast at trying to contain the pandemic asserting the importance of awareness-building around personal hygiene. Apart from top-level action their also driving the importance of individual effort in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

The #SafeHands challenge is a social media campaign where a person has to take a video of them washing their hands, upload it and nominate at least three other people to do the same. WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been nominating numerous big names to be a part of the campaign and support the cause.

The other day, Ghebreyesus nominated Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to further the campaign. The two renowned actresses with their huge fan following would be key to spreading awareness locally in India and outside. They are not the only two, WHO's Director-General also nominated the popular K-pop group BTS and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the campaign.

Today I nominate:@JulieGichuru@katyperry@BTS_twt @RGrosjean

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 14, 2020

It's yet to be seen how the stars will respond and participate. In the meantime, Deepika has stayed indoors cleaning her wardrobe and Priyanka has been advocating social distancing staying home with her dogs. The actress has also shared videos on the action we as the public can take at this point.