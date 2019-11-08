Neetu Kapoor became the pillar of strength to her husband Rishi Kapoor ever since the latter was diagnosed with cancer in September last year. The couple returned to India in September this year after the veteran actor completed his cancer treatment in New York. Kapoor had said that he was very thankful to his wife for standing besides him like a rock being a source of motivation with her unconditional support. But the last 11 months have been quite traumatic for Neetu and her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

It was a tragic moment for the Kapoor family when they learnt about the deadly disease Kapoor was diagnosed with. And now that normalcy is back in place, Neetu has spoken about the emotions and the turmoil they went throughout the treatment.

"My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn't know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months," Neetu Kapoor told Times Now in an interview.

Speaking about how Bollywood has dramatized cancer like a dreaded disease in films and the background music that comes along with it and that cancer is now curable, Rishi Kapoor said, "The thing is, people think and we dramatize in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer ...just have to be positive."