If there is anyone who could handle Rishi Kapoor's unapologetic and outspoken nature at its best, there could be no better person than his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor. She has had been his contant pillar of strength no matter what may come and knows how to keep it going with her unmatched wit and humour. She is often seen taking digs at her husband and his wild behaviour and it looks like, Neetu was in a mood to reveal Rishi's 'awful' bedroom habit which every married couple would relate to.

As we all know that Neetu Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing the happy moments with her family members with her fans. And it seems like, Neetu was all in for sharing some insights about her married life.

On Thursday evening, Neetu shared a meme which tells how a man can never raise his voice against his wife and which is why God allowed him to snore loud at night. Going by the picture, one can assume that Neetu takes the dominant role while Rishi, being the submissive one in the house.

People often share memes or graphical content on social media handles that relate to their personal lives in some way or the other. So does that mean Rishi snores loud during his sleep giving Neetu sleepless nights?

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Neetu, who is back in India with Rishi Kapoor after 11 months of the latter's cancer treatment in New York, had been spending some quality time with her friends and family.

In one of the recent posts on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "Normalcy setting in! Getting back in the groove" while sharing a picture of herself along with actor Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita and her sister-in-law Rima Jain.