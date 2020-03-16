Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the centre of attention for a while now. A new pic of the two of them and another Bollywood couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are making the rounds on the internet.

On her birthday, one of the wishes came in a sweet picture except it gave the fans a glimpse into Alia and Ranbir's relationship, one that they had never seen before. It was really all they needed. Alia and Ranbir are winning the internet as #couplegoals.

Ranbir and Alia's adorable PDA wins the internet

Stars are like any of us, interested in keeping their private lives to themselves. However, the interest in them seems to be ever-increasing. It's always the friends who let the cat out of the bag first. On Alia's birthday, a friend shared an Instagram story wishing the actress. The picture was one where Ranbir kissed Alia on her cheek.

What was more behind the couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor too shared a kiss? This is the first time anybody has seen the couple engaging in PDA especially when they have made a vow to keep their professional and personal lives separate.

It's only fitting then that anybody who sees this feels like a major third wheel. More than the wish the PDA got the most attention. Moreover, Alia has been replying and reposting Instagram stories and birthday wishes on Instagram today however this one was missing. Still, you can't really get anything past the public, can you?

Many reports also began flying yesterday wondering where Ranbir was during Alia's birthday celebrations. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about their wedding as well. One would wonder why they can't simply be left alone to their world, their fans though seem to be digging it. At least for a while, now the rumours can lay to rest.

The couple will now be seen together in Brahmastra, but the shooting for the film has been put on hold following the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.