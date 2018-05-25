Oppo's sub-brand Realme is all set to commence Realme 1 sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India. The new phone comes with top-notch features and refreshing design language with prices starting at just Rs 8,990.

The Realme 1 is unarguably the best-looking budget phone in the market. For instance, the Diamond Black model comes with a premium glossy shell with tessellated polygons, giving diamond-like reflective effect on the cover. On the other had Solar red variant, though it doesn't come with a special reflective glass pane on the back, its crimson shell and the matching black accented bezel on the front, makes it visually appealing to the eyes.

On front, it flaunts a huge 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per in inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio. With such widescreen, users thus guaranteed of cinematic viewing experience and the massive 3,410mAh battery will help them enjoy watching a full movie if not more without having to charge during the viewing session.

Under-the-hood, the Realme 1 runs latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS backed by powerful 12nm class 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) deca-core with dedicated dual Artificial Intelligence (AI) cores, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/ 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The USP of the Realme 1 is its camera hardware. It boasts 13MP rear camera with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which enables users to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground.

On the front, it gets better. The company has ditched fingerprint sensor in the Realme 1 and is banking on its face unlock feature. It houses feature-rich 8MP sensor and is powered Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable to recognizing 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin colour or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner.

Other stipulated features of the Realme 1 include triple-slot tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 + microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Realme 1 price details

The company is offering the Realme 1 in three configurations — 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB — for Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990, respectively. It will be offered in Moonlight silver, Solar red and Diamond black colours on Amazon India from May 25 onward. Realme is also offering free screen guard and shell case with the package.

Realme 1 launch offers

As part of the promotional launch campaign, the company is offering 5% cash discount to SBI cardholders, up to Rs 4,850 worth data benefits on Reliance Jio and there is also zero-cost EMI options, as well.

Realme 1 vs Competition

Realme 1 looks formidable to take on the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, recently launched Samsung Galaxy J6, A6 and soon-to-be-launched Motorola Moto G6 series, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Oppo Realme.