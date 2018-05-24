Oppo subsidiary Realme is all set to release the much-awaited Realme 1 in India on May 25. It comes in three configurations — 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB—for Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990, respectively. Furthermore, the company is offering free screen guard and shell case with the package.

Oppo Realme 1 a smart buy?

The new Realme 1 comes with the latest software and hardware including visually appealing exterior design and yet, priced dirt cheap.

To provide a better perspective, we have listed five key attributes of the Realme 1 that make the device worth buying.

Design and build quality:

The Realme 1 is undoubtedly the best looking phone in the budget and even mid-range smartphone segment. On the rear side, it comes with a premium glossy shell with tessellated polygons, giving diamond-like reflective effect on the back. But, this special cover is available only on Diamond black colour variant.

The other model comes in the red colour shell but doesn't feature the glossy diamond textures. Having said, the phone can still find traction among the youth. It's Ferrari red-hued shell with matching black accented bezels on the front looks refreshing and there are no phones in the budget segment, in such colourway.

It also comes with a metallic rim around the edge offering stability to the structure so that the device can survive an accidental fall.

It can also be noted that the company has set up more than 500 authorized centres across India. The company promises to finish the repair/diagnostic service for most cases within one hour.

Display:

The Realme 1 sports a massive 6.0-inch full HD LCD screen. With such resolution (2160x1080p), it is ideal for watching high definition videos.

And also, the front panel comes with 18:9 aspect ratio meaning the bezels have thinned to make more space for the display and that guarantees you cinematic viewing experience.

Processor, storage and RAM:

It is powered by MediaTek's latest Helio P60 (MT6771), which is said to be the world's first 12nm class processor. It comes with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) cores, eight cores for day-to-day functions of the device and is capable of reaching a CPU clock speed up to 2.0GHz, which is very rare for a budget Android phone.

The company has incorporated sumptuous 4GB/6GB RAM so that there are no lags in doing multi-tasking, playing moderately graphics-intense games and other stuff. As far as the storage is concerned, Realme 1 comes in three models—32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Users can also further expand it through microSD card up to 256GB.

Amazon India (screen-grab)

Another interesting aspect of Realme 1 is that it comes with three dedicated slots—two for 4G SIMs and another microSD, unlike rival brands which offer hybrid tray, which allows either two SIMs or one SIM + microSD card, not all together.

Camera:

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Realme 1 houses a 13MP snapper with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which enables users to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground.

On the front, it will feature an 8MP sensor. It can be noted that the device does not sport fingerprint sensor and the company is banking on its face unlock feature. It is powered Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable to recognizing 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin colour or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner.

Price:

Going by the spec sheet, Oppo Realme 1 is undoubtedly the most cost-effective phone in the market. Add to that, the company, as part of launch offers, is giving a cash discount, data benefits and vouchers on partner services.

It will surely give a stiff challenge to the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5 series, recently launched Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Huawei P20 Lite and Motorola Moto G5s series, among others.

Are you planning to buy the Realme 1 on Amazon? Please do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Oppo Realme.