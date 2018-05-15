Oppo's subsidiary Realme unveiled the company's first ever smartphone Realme 1 in Gurugram, India on May 15.

The Realme 1 comes with a boatload of features and yet prices start at Rs 8,990. It sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per an inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear side, it comes with a premium glossy shell with tessellated polygons, giving diamond-like reflective effect on the cover. It is undoubtedly, the best looking smartphone in the budget smartphone segment.

Inside, the Realme 1 houses a powerful MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) processor and is backed by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 8.1 Oreo OS and a 3,410mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Realme 1 houses a 13MP snapper with LED flash, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), depth effect, which enables users to blur the background of a photo while focusing in on an object in the foreground. On the front, it will feature an 8MP sensor. It can be noted that the device will not sport fingerprint sensor and the company is banking on its face unlock feature.

It comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered real selfies technology, which is capable of recognising 296 recognition points based on age, sex, skin color or tone and precisely get all the face information of the owner..

Other features of the Realme 1 include hybrid SIM tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Realme 1 price details

The company is offering the Realme 1 in three configurations—3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB—for Rs 8,990, Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990, respectively. It will be offered in Moonlight silver and Diamond black colors on Amazon India from May 25 onward. Realme is also offering free screen guard and shell case with the package.

Realme 1 launch offers

As part of the promotional campaign, the company is offering 5% cash discount to SBI cardholders, up to Rs 4,850 worth data benefits on Reliance Jio and there is also zero-cost EMI options, as well.

Going by the spec-sheet and the price, Realme 1 seems to be a promising mid-range phone and has the potential to disrupt the smartphone market in India.

Realme 1 vs competition:

The new phone will be up against the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, and Motorola Moto G5 series, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Oppo Realme.