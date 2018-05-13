Oppo's subsidiary Realme is hosting a product launch event on May 15 in Gurugram. But before the company could make the official announcement, product features have surfaced online, leaving very little room for what to expect ahead of the launch.

A Twitter tipster (@bang_gogo_) has listed the complete specifications of the Realme 1. It is said to come with a massive 6.1-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display with 403 ppi (pixels per inch) and 18:9 aspect ratio. On the back, it is said to sport glossy shell with tessellated polygons, giving a diamond-like reflective effect on the cover.

Under the hood, it will come packed with MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 8.1 Oreo OS and a 3,410mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Realme 1 boasts of a 13MP snapper with LED flash, as well as Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) In addition, the phone comes with a nifty feature - depth effect - which enables users to blur the background while focusing on the subject in the foreground for a dramatic effect. On the front, it will feature an 8MP sensor with facial recognition which can be used to unlock the phone.

While according to the leak, the device comes packed with a host of features, it can be noted that the device will not sport a fingerprint sensor. The company is betting big on the FaceID feature, but it is yet to be revealed if the device will be able to recognize the user's face in low lighting like Apple iPhone X.

Other features of the Realme 1 include a hybrid SIM tray (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), FM Radio, Bluetooth v4.2 and support micro USB port.

Realme 1 vs competition:

Going by the leaked spec-sheet, Realme 1 seems quite promising for a mid-range phone. If priced aggressively, it has the potential to disrupt the smartphone market like the Xiaomi Redmi series in India. Once launched, Realme 1 will be up against popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus, and Motorola Moto X4, among others.

The company has confirmed that the new Realme 1 will be available exclusively on Amazon India from May 15 onward.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Oppo Realme.