In 2015, Taiwanese technology major Asus was a force to reckon in the Indian market. It dominated the mid-range segment with the feature-rich Zenfone series, but in the following years, the company began to target the Rs 20,000 price range with Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 in 2017. Though the devices were of top-notch quality, they failed to garner consumer interest. Just when everybody began to write-off Asus, it has made a strong comeback with the newly released Zenfone Max Pro (M1) in India.

The new mid-range Asus phone boasts powerful Qualcomm processor, sumptuous 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, dual-camera on the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery and most importantly, it comes with an unbeatable cost-effective price tag. It is available in three configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB+ 64GB storage—for Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively

But, does the Zenfone Max Pro live up to the reputation of its tag phrase "Unbeatable Performer". Let check it out.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) full review:

Design and build quality:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro series comes with simplistic and yet, elegant design. It features rectangular candy bar-shaped body with rounded edges around corners and also the use of 2.5D curved glass on top of the front-panel makes the device visually appealing.

1 / 5









As far as the build quality, it has metallic shell and rim around the edge. When held in hand, we can feel the premium material and gives us the confidence that this can sustain accidental drops with back on the ground, but can't vouch for the glass display on the front to survive a similar instance. But, we have to say, no brand can guarantee their mid-range or even flagship phone's display stability when dropped front facing.

Display:

The new Zenfone Max Pro comes with a 5.99-inch LCD IPS screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is bright and vibrant enough to see the contents even when viewed under direct sunlight. With a wider screen, it is a treat to watch multimedia content and play games. And adding to the fact that it comes with 5,000mAh battery, Asus phone owners can binge watch on TV series or movies on streaming apps such Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for several hours.

Also, despite the fact that it features a big 5.99-inch screen, I was able to perform functions with one hand. Thanks to trimming of bezels on the top and the bottom, the display real estate has enlarged without having to increase the phone's size. It still comes with same 159.0 x76.0 mm length and breadth as seen in generic 5.5-inch phones in the market.

Performance and storage:

For its price, Zenfone Max Pro has the best configuration in the mid-range class. It is powered by Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

It works fine while doing the daily chores such as calling, messaging, browsing, switching between multiple apps, launching the camera and playing games. Thanks to Qualcomm processor, Asus phone never exhibited any signs of lags whatsoever. It scored 1,13,669 points on AnTuTu benchmark-testing mobile app. And on Geekbench, it scored impressive 1330 and 4,926 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

The best part of the Asus phone is that it runs pure Android with only three third-party apps onboard leaving extra space in the inbuilt storage and even if that isn't enough; you can expand it through microSD card. Guess what, the Zenfone Max Pro is one of the very rare phones in the market to have dedicated three slots to accommodate two SIMs and memory card.

Camera:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro comes with the dual-camera module, one primary 13MP sensor and secondary 5MP snapper with phase detection autofocus and LED flash on the back.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

It takes pretty good pictures in the bright daylight and even Bokeh blur effect too is of fine quality. But, the autofocus loses speed as light begins to fade. Its a pain to get the focus on the subject during the night. Having said that, the picture quality taken by the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is good for a mid-range phone. [See sample shots below]

On the front too, it houses an 8MP shooter and takes decent selfies. It also features soft LED flash and helps in capturing good quality images under low-light conditions. Recently, it received a software update which brings face unlock feature. During testing, it was pretty quick in terms of detecting the face and unlocking the screen.

1 / 1

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

7photo slide

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Battery life:

In this aspect, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 beats all competition by a mile. It offers insane battery life up to 48 hours under mixed usage, which includes voice calling, few minutes of video chat, gaming, streaming videos from Netflix or Amazon Prime Video service, web browsing and other day-to-day stuff we do on the mobiles. If used more conservatively, you can get an additional half a day of battery life.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

With a 5,000mAh cell capacity, you can even binge watch a single season of Game of Thrones if not more continuously in a single full charge.

Final thoughts: High on features, low on price

The new Zenfone Max Pro M1 ticks all the boxes for an ideal mid-range phone. And, the price makes Asus phone even more tempting. This is a tailor-made mobile for price-conscious salaried class and college-going youth.

If you are looking for a mid-range phone with latest Android software and long lasting battery-life, look no further than Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Pros:

Insanely long battery life

Pure Android with no bloatware

Good build quality

Decent display

Cons:

The camera could have been better, but it can be enhanced with a software update. The company actually released a couple of firmware during the review period. There was a significant improvement in terms of photography experience. So, it's not a deal breaker. If you are planning to buy the Zenfone Max Pro M1, go ahead.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1):

Models Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) IPS screen with 2.5D (front) curved glass 1500:1 contrast ratio

85% NTSC colour gamut

Brightness: 450 nits

Aspect ratio: 18:8 full view OS Android Oreo 8.1 OS Processor 64-bit class 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 509 RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB (eMCP) + expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP (1.12 µ m, F2.2 aperture)+ 5MP dedicated Bokeh camera (1.12 µ m, F2.4 aperture), phase detection autofocus, LED flash, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode, Bokeh mode, 4K video recording, full HD video recording (30/60 fps), HD (30 fps)

Front: 8MP (1.0 µ m/ F2.2 aperture) with soft light LED flash, Bokeh mode, HDR, 9 filters, 9 scenes, beauty, portrait mode Battery 5,000mAh with fast charging capability · Up to 35 days of 4G standby · Up to 42 hours of 3G talk time · Up to 12 hours of gaming · Up to 199 hours of music playback · Up to 28 hours Wi-Fi web browsing Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots + dedicated microSD card, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), micro USB port, 5-magnet loudspeaker, dual microphones, 2nd gen NXP SMART amplifier, A-GPS, GLONASS, Dimensions 159.0 x 76.0 x 8.46 mm Weight 180g Colors Black/ Gray Price 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 14,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Asus.