Asus launched the much-awaited Zenfone Max Pro (M1) in New Delhi on April 23. The new phone comes with top-notch specifications and a cost-effective price-tag and is sure to give popular rival brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Honor a run for their money.

Prior to the launch, International Business Times India had the exclusive opportunity to check out the Zenfone Max Pro. Here's our take on the new Asus phone.

Design and build quality:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) looks gorgeous in the deep blue colored shell and when held in hand, we can feel the high-grade metallic material used in the cover. It flaunts rounded edges at the corner and houses 2.5D curved glass cover on top for the front panel, which not only protects the screen from cracks during accidental falls but also adds value to the visual appeal.

On the back, it features vertically aligned dual-camera on the top left corner with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access for fingers to unlock the screen.

The noteworthy aspect of the Zenfone Max Pro series is that it comes with dedicated slots for two SIMs and a microSD card, which is very rare in the smartphone market.

Display:

It sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p resolution and it offers cinematic viewing experience. Thankfully, unlike the Zenfone 5 (2018) series, the new Zenfone Max Pro (M1) has no notch on top. One of the noteworthy aspects of the device is that the device, despite having the big screen, users can operate the phone single-handedly.

Processor, RAM, and Storage:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor back by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

During the brief time spent with the Asus phone, I did not see any lag in terms of response be it loading the app, launch camera app or switch between multiple apps.

Guess what! The Zenfone Max Pro (M1) runs pure Android with no additional ZenUI skin, we see in other Zenfone series. It only comes with three pre-loaded third-party apps—Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Asus apps include — FM radio, calculator and voice recorder. Everything else is Google apps.

The phone interface looks clean and it is to sure find traction among pure Android enthusiasts in India.

Camera:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) comes with the dual 13MP+5MP camera on the back with LED flash and an 8MP snapper on the front.

During the demo, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) took exceptionally good pictures in the bright sunny conditions. Even the front camera too takes good pictures but we reserve the final verdict once we test it in low light condition.

Battery:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) houses a massive 5,000mAh battery. I barely used the device for a few hours so I can't talk about the battery life. But, considering my experience in doing smartphone reviews, battery life depends on the user. If he/she is a heavy data user, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will last around 15 to 18 hours.

But, under mixed usage, it will run for one and half day if not more.

Initial thoughts: Asus has done a tremendous job with the Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Having spent a few hours with the phone, I am very impressed with Zenfone Max Pro. It ticks all the boxes – sturdy build quality, powerful processor, decent camera, a big battery and most importantly, Asus has hit a bull's eye with the price.

It comes in three configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB+ 64GB storage—for Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999. Interested consumers can purchase the new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) exclusively on Flipkart from May 3 onwards.

With dirt cheap price-tag, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will certainly disrupt the smartphone market. We are certain that this Asus phone will finally fill the void left due to the limited availability of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

If Xiaomi doesn't buckle and increase the production, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) will take a massive bite of the former's market share within a few months.

Pros:

Good display quality

Pure Android UI experience

Powerful system configuration (Processor+RAM+Storage)

Best pricing

Cons:

No complaints so far

Stay tuned for the full review. We will be running Zenfone Max Pro through its paces to check its performance, battery life, photo quality and more in the coming week.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Asus.