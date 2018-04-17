Leading e-commerce firm Flipkart announced exclusive collaboration with Taiwanese tech major Asus to sell Zenfone series phones in India. The Zenfone Max Pro will be the first to come out of the partnership.

Also, Flipkart and Asus will collaborate in the co-creation of new products for the Indian market based on consumer insights.

And on the marketing front, both the companies will extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for Asus Zenfones in the country, Flipkart said.

"Flipkart has driven the adoption of smartphones in India, and grown the market, through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want. With this partnership with Asus, we're multiplying those efforts by collaborating to leverage our individual strengths -- data-driven research & insights, and technological prowess -- to build smartphones truly customized for India. Asus is a trusted brand worldwide with a 3 decade global legacy in technology and innovation. Ultimately, we want the latest smartphone technology to be affordable and accessible to everyone, but, while we're at it, we also want to ensure Indian consumers get smartphones with features they most want," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart CEO said in a statement.

The new Zenfone Max Pro will make its debut on April 23 and is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 636 octa-core. There is no word on other specifications, but the processor type indicates that the Asus phone will be placed in the mid-range smartphone category.

Once launched, the Zenfone Max Pro will be pitched against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which also houses the same CPU. If the price is aggressive enough, Asus will surely give Xiaomi, a run for its money.

Besides the Zenfone Max Pro, Asus is also expected to release Zenfone 5 [first impression] series phones in coming weeks in India.

