Last month, Huawei unveiled the flagship P20 Pro, Lite series with price details in Delhi and now, they are finally available for purchase in India.

As the name suggests Huawei P20 Pro is the top-end model of the two phones. The highlight of the of the device is its photography hardware.

Huawei P20 Pro is the world's top-rated camera phone in the world. It has an impressive DxOMark score of 109, making it first ever phone to have three digit score and also, it is 10 points clear of the second best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Huawei P20 Pro in collaboration with internationally acclaimed camera pioneer Leica has incorporated triple shooter module— 40 MP (F1.8, 1/1.7-inch lens size, and Optical Image Stabilization) + 20 MP (F1.6) + 8 MP Telephoto (F2.4)—with 3x optical zoom, phase detection and laser AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash. With such hardware, users are guaranteed of top-notch quality pictures irrespective of situations, be it the bright sunny afternoon or fading daylight during the twilight hours or in the pitch dark night.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 24 MP camera with autofocus, F2.0 aperture and full HD (1080p) video recording ability.

Another interesting aspect of the Huawei P20 Pro is its twilight variant, whose colorway is actually inspired by Northern lights. It comes with a bright shimmery coat on top of the shell, which reflects different colors when looked from different angles.

Other stipulated specifications include a big 6.1-inch OLED full HD+ (2160x1080p) display, proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with dedicated Neural Processing Unit, ARCore support, Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, Huawei P20 Lite comes with a smaller 5.84-inch LCD display, Kirin 659 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes packed with dual-camera module having a 16MP sensor (with F/2.2 aperture) + 2MP (F2.0 aperture) with LED flash on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front.

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite launch offers and availability details:

The flagship Huawei P20 Pro and the P20 Lite costs Rs 64,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively on Amazon India.

As part of the promotional launch offer, Huawei in collaboration with Vodafone is providing additional 100 GB of free data over 10 recharges for a period of 10 months to the customers buying Huawei P20 Pro and P20 lite.

Prepaid customers will be required to recharge with Rs. 199 or above to be entitled for the offer. At the same time, post-paid customers will get 10GB free data extra for 10 months on any Vodafone RED plan starting Rs. 399.

To further sweeten the deal, Huawei is offering instant Rs 5,000 cash back on P20 Pro for Axis Bank Card members from May 2 to 7.

In addition, the customers can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 6,000. Buyers will also get no cost EMI options up to 12 months, starting at 5417/month.

Key specifications of Huawei P20 series:

Models Huawei P20 Pro Huawei P20 Pro Display 6.1-inch full HD+ (2240x1080p) OLED screen Aspect ratio: 18.7:9

Pixel density: 408 ppi (pixels per inch) 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) LCD IPS screen Pixel density: 432 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 8.1 OS-based EMUI 8.1 Android 8.0 OS-based EMUI 8.0 Processor HUAWEI HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core (4 x 2.36GHz Cortex A73 + 4 x 1.8GHz Cortex A53) + micro core i7 HUAWEI HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4 x 2.36GHz Cortex A73 + 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Mali-T830 MP2 RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB 64GB Camera Main: 40 MP (F1.8, 27mm, 1/1.7-inch, OIS) + 20 MP B/W (F1.6, 27mm) + 8 MP (F2.4, 80mm) with Leica optics, 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, autofocus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), LED flash, 4K video recording

Front: 24MP with F2.0 aperture, face unlock feature, full HD video recording, 3D Portrait Lightning and Portrait Mode. Main: 16 MP (F2.2, 1.0 µ m lens size) + 2 MP (F2.0 aperture)with phase detection autofocus, LED flash, face detection, geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, full HD video recording

Front: 24MP with F2.0 aperture, face unlock feature, full HD video recording, 3D Portrait Lightning and Portrait Mode. Battery 4,000mAh Up to 22 hours video playback

Close to 22 hours of web browsing

Up to 25 hours 3G calling

Close to 89 hours of music playback 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, single/dual SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port Fingerprint sensor, single/dual SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port, A-GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 155.0 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4 mm Weight 180g 145g Colors Black/ Twilight/ Pink Gold/ Midnight Blue Black/ Twilight/ Pink Gold/ Midnight Blue Price Rs 64,999 Rs 19,999